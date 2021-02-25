Bella Hadid Searching for Photographer Who Offered to Help Her After 2016 Runway Fall

Watch : Bella Hadid Flips Off the NYPD for Not Wearing Masks

Bella Hadid is in search of her good Samaritan.

The 24-year-old supermodel, who took a tumble during the Michael Kors' runway show in Sept. 2016, is looking for the photographer who attempted to help her off the ground.

"Can someone find me this man? God bless his soul," she captioned the Feb. 25 Instagram Story included a photo of the fall. "I want to thank him personally for being the only one to offer a hand in a time of need."

In the snapshot, Hadid is seen on the ground in a knee-length ruffled black dress and matching six-inch platform feels. The photo showed only one photographer reaching for the star's hand while the others were distracted looking elsewhere or just stared at Hadid on the ground.

Hadid, 24, also noted another photographer's opposite reaction to her fall, writing, "she said, this is gonna be a great pic."

Following her initial Story, Hadid shared the same photo again—sans the captions—and added a spinning crown animation atop the first photographer's head.