Where Do RHOSLC's Stars Rank Among Every Real Housewife Ever?

We rank Heather Gay, Jen Shah and more based on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's wild first season.

An iconic first season.

The Real Housewives of Salt Last City's freshman season officially came to a close last night (Feb. 24) with the third and final reunion episode.

The RHOSLC ladies definitely went out with a bang after an impressive first season that saw plenty of drama, frights and funny moments.

Heather Gay quickly became a fan favorite and season one MVP with her refreshing honestly, endearing sense of humor and loyalty among her friendships. She also wasn't afraid to stand up to frenemy Jen Shah, who also made a major splash this season with her explosive temper, glass-throwing and glitz and glamor.

All in all, RHOSLC's first season was massively entertaining and we can't wait to see all six ladies return for season two. So where do Heather, Jen, Meredith Marks, Mary Cosby, Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow rank among the best and worst Real Housewives in Bravo's history?

Don't worry because we've crunched the numbers and spent the time inducting these six Bravolebrities into our official ranking of all 124 Real Housewives.

Scroll through the gallery below to see who landed high and who landed low.

Adam Olszweski/Bravo
120-124. The Real Housewives of D.C.

Bravo's ill-fated attempt at highlighting our nation's capital brought together four women so forgettable you'd be forgiven for erasing them from your memory—though their names are Mary Amons, Lynda Erkiletian, Cat Ommanney and Stacie Scott Turner—and one so desperate for fame that she gate-crashed a party at the White House. More on her later.

Chris McPherson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
119. Kimberly Bryant, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Who?

BRAVO
118. Tammy Knickerbocker, RHOC

Vaguely familiar, but...

BRAVO
117. DeShawn Snow, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Once upon a time, DeShawn starred on the same TV show as NeNe Leakes. Surprising, we know.

BRAVO
116. Quinn Fry, RHOC

Her defining trait was "cougar."

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
115. Lisa Barlow, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The self-professed queen of Sundance was sometimes overshadowed by the bigger and more likable personalities of her Salt Lake City co-stars in season one.

Bravo
114. Katie Rost, RHOP

Katie loved to talk about her charity work, but...didn't do much else on screen. She was one and done, only to come back and not contribute much as a friend. Leaving the cast trip early? A Housewives no-no.

Bravo
113. Charrisse Jackson Jordan, RHOP

Her marriage problems were on full display the two seasons she was a full-time Housewife...that and her champagne room are the two memorable things about Charrisse.

Bravo
112. Shamari DeVoe, RHOA

A one-and-done Housewife, Shamari was at least fun?

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
111. Gina Kirschenheiter, RHOC

In her first season, Gina was just kind of there. Her second, the 14th season of RHOC, followed Gina as she opened up about her marriage problems, was arrested, fought with quite a few ladies and dyed her hair. And yet, she's still kind of just there.

Bravo
110. Eva Marcille, RHOA

The America's Next Top Model veteran picked up a peach for seasons 11 and 12, but never really made an impression in the world of RHOA, aside from being pregnant for what felt like her entire tenure. Points for that epic read of Marlo Hampton while in Tokyo, though.

Bravo
109. Siggy Flicker, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

From peacekeeper in her first season to unrelenting complaints about a thrown cake and unfounded claims of anti-Semitism in her second (and last) season, we're not sure we've ever seen a quicker Real Housewives fall from grace than this one.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
108. Peggy Sulahian, RHOC

While it was nice to see some diversity in the lily-white O.C., Peggy ultimately proved to be a frustrating presence in season 12. The fights she chose to pick were bizarre, and often involving someone using a word she simply didn't understand, and her decision to simply hide out in her room for an entire day during the trip to Iceland proved that she wasn't really cut out for this Real Housewives life.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Allied-THA
107. Karent Sierra, The Real Housewives of Miami

All we remember about Karent is that she was a dentist and none of her co-stars seemed to like her at all. Next!

Adam Olszweski/Bravo
106. Cristy Rice, RHOM

This was a real person with a show on Bravo. We promise.

Bravo
105. Jules Wainstein, The Real Housewives of New York City

As one of RHONY's more recent one-and-dones, Jules' tenure was too brief to rank any higher. However, she sure did deliver her fair share of drama. 

Adam Olszweski/Bravo
104. Larsa Pippen, RHOM

If only we knew then that she was Kim Kardashian's BFF (at the time)...

Jeff Daly/Bravo
103. Ana Quincoces, RHOM

Ana followed up her one season as a Bravolebrity by competing on season 12 of Next Food Network Star in 2016. She didn't make it there, either.

Bravo
102. Joyce Giraud de Ohoven, RHOBH

Unfortunately, she was nothing more than a punching bag for Brandi Glanville. Plus, her tagline celebrating the icky notion that you can never be too skinny was gross.

BRAVO
101. Cindy Barshop, RHONY

Cindy was supposed to be the new Bethenny Frankel. Cindy was no Bethenny Frankel.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
100. Meredith Marks, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

While Meredith's marriage troubles with husband Seth were compelling, her real gift to fans in season one was her snarky son Brooks Marks. Oh, and her puzzling season finale bejeweled face mask was both iconic and clairvoyant (now we're all wearing them, but not for fun).

Bravo
99. Amber Marchese, RHONJ

Everything Amber and her husband Jim did seemed to reek of desperation. Plus, he was involved in more of the drama than she was. Not a good look.

Mike Pont/Getty Images
97-98. Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano, RHONJ

So unnecessary they couldn't even get individual taglines.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
96. Tiffany Hendra, RHOD

Tiffany never really had a storyline of her own in the first season of Dallas. Unless trying to convince her Keith Urban-lite husband that living in Texas was a good idea is your idea of riveting television. Still, it was nice to see her whenever she showed up for LeeAnne.

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
95. Lizzie Rovsek, RHOC

Another one of RHOC's one-and-done Housewives. However, she has continued to pop up...but not necessarily contribute anything.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
94. Cary Deuber, The Real Housewives of Dallas

Cary proved herself willing to stand up to the loudest of voices—ahem, LeeAnne Locken—and then, confusingly, befriend her.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
93. Mary Cosby, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Mary married her step-grandfather. And if that isn't enough to pique your interest, her quirky personality, bold fashion choices and job as the First Lady of a Pentecostal church all make for a pretty fascinating Housewives case study (not to mention her ongoign feud with co-star Jen Shah).

Bravo
92. D'Andra Simmons, RHOD

Her willingness to call one-time BFF LeeAnne on her BS, as well as the introduction to her delightful mother Mama Dee, are why D'Andra is ranked as high as she is.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
91. Lydia McLaughlin, RHOC

Lydia's biggest storyline her first time around was trying to get her mom to stop smoking weed. Buzzkill! And her return to the franchise four seasons later did nothing to change our opinion of her, though her willingness to go toe-to-toe with Shannon Beador was admirable.

Bravo
90. Claudia Jordan, RHOA

Claudia dared to take on NeNe and lived to tell the tale. Unfortunately, she couldn't tell it on camera because she was given the boot after just one season.

