Shay Mitchell Reflects on Her Struggle With Prenatal Depression Before Welcoming Baby Atlas

Shay Mitchell wants moms to know they are not alone.

While the Pretty Little Liars star is thrilled to be the proud parent to 16-month-old daughter Atlas, the road to motherhood wasn't a smooth ride.

In a new interview on the Feb. 24 podcast episode of Katie's Crib, Shay revealed her struggle with prenatal depression while expecting.

"For the majority of it, I was so blessed and liked a lot of it, but the parts I didn't like, I'm like, ‘Aww man. Wow.' I want a sibling so bad but I don't want to go through pregnancy again," she shared with host and fellow mom Katie Lowes. "I wasn't that beaming goddess that absolutely loved it. I don't want to do it again because it took a toll on me mentally."

Shay continued, "I had prepartum, not postpartum and that was something I didn't know back then. I only heard of postpartum so I was preparing myself for that but then when I was upset and not feeling my best during, I was like, ‘What's this? Nobody talked about this! I should be so happy right now.' So I'm nervous to go back in for that again."