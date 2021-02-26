Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Captain Glenn Reveals Cause of Season 2 Boat Crash

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Swearing like a sailor.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Captain Glenn Shephard sounded off on the shocking boat crash from season two's action-packed trailer. For those who may've missed the sneak peek, Parsifal III was seen colliding with a docking wall, which had the usually calm captain exclaiming: "F--k me! God damnit. F--k!"

"That's the first time that's happened," Captain Glenn exclusively told E! News. "Fortunate it's the first time but, unfortunate that it happened."

So, what exactly caused the crash? According to the seasoned sailor, a "throttle malfunction" was to blame for the accident.

"So, there is a computer in between the throttles and the propeller to manage the load on the engine," he further explained. "I was using a maneuver mode that I don't usually use, and I think my normal actions, in that mode, was a bit too much for the computer."