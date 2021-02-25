Kaitlyn Bristowe Sets the Record Straight on Those Jason Tartick Breakup Rumors

Watch : Kaitlyn Bristowe Can't Feel Dancing Pain Because She's So Happy

Don't believe the rumors: Kaitlyn Bristowe is not "single AF."

On Feb. 24, the former Bachelorette star took to her Instagram Story to clarify a photo she posted with her dogs Ramen and Pinot. The background included a mural of conversation hearts, one of which read "Single AF." Apparently, some fans thought that Kaitlyn was hinting at a breakup with Jason Tartick, the Bachelor Nation alum who she has been dating since 2018.

However, that's not the case, Kaitlyn said in a series of videos on her Story. She told the camera, "So I posted a picture and in the background it said 'Single AF' and I didn't even notice. So people thought it was hinting towards something, but it's not. So then I put on my Stories that if you zoom out, it also says 'Engaged AF,' basically to say don't take it seriously. So now people think I'm engaged, and they think I'm single."

Kaitlyn then turned to Jason, who was just off camera, to ask, "So, Jason, are we engaged?"

Jason answered "No," and did the same when Kaitlyn asked if they had "broken up."