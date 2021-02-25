Why Jamie Spears' Lawyer Claims He "Saved" Britney Spears' Life

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Shutterstock

In court documents filed in November 2020, Jamie's legal team argued "he has taken the Estate from being in debt and facing tens of millions of dollars of lawsuits to a current value of well over $60 million." Vivian also insisted that Jamie has "collaborated" with Britney.

"When she is up for performing, she has performed," she said. "When she wants to record an album, she can record an album. And when she wants to live her life the way she wants, like a normal person, he has collaborated with her to do that, as well."

But according to Us Weekly, Britney's lawyer said in November 2020 that she had informed him she's "afraid of her father" and that she "will not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career." Vivian claimed Britney "never said those things to Jamie."

"Throughout 2020, Britney and her father had many conversations," she said. "And in fact, early on in the pandemic, they spent two weeks with other family members hunkered down in Louisiana. Britney and Jamie went on long drives together, they played and worked in the family garden, and every night Jamie cooked southern comfort food that the family ate and enjoyed together. And in that time, Britney never expressed those words to her father. She's never asked him to step aside."

She also maintained Jamie loves his daughter. "Like any other family, issues come up from time to time," Vivian continued. "But this, in no way, takes away from the love and support that they have for each other. Britney knows that her daddy loves her, and she knows that she can call on him anytime—conservatorship or not."