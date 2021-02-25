Rosamund Pike and Kelly Clarkson Speak Out Against Their Images Being Altered Without Consent

Hollywood is taking a stand against photoshopped images.
During the Feb. 24 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Rosamund Pike and Kelly Clarkson shared their past experiences of their photos being photoshopped without their knowledge. One bold fan even implied Rosamund needed to alter a natural selfie IRL.
"I was on a flight the other day—well, when I last flew which was over a year ago—but I was on a flight with this guy and I took a selfie and he looked over my shoulder when I didn't know and said, ‘Oh no, babe, you gotta Facetune that,'" the Gone Girl star recalled. "I said, ‘Sorry, what?' That was my introduction to the world of Facetuning which I then realized has often happened—we are body-tuning."
The I Care A Lot actress remembered her movie poster for Johnny English Reborn, she noted her breasts being augmented to resemble a "very impressive chest."
"In Radioactive, they made my eyes brown, which I still don't quite know why," the star said, referencing the 2019 film where she portrayed Marie Curie. "Sort of brownie-hazel color. "
Rosamund noted that there's possibly plenty of times when celeb photos are edited and the subject of the snapshots don't notice, especially if they're subtle changes unlike breast sizes and eye color.
Clarkson also recalled her photos being edited without her knowledge in the past.
"I've had the same thing done to me on album covers and magazine covers and I have no part of it," the daytime host explained. "Like I'm totally fine with what I look like. I don't know how to use Photoshop; I don't even know how to Zoom. My assistant has to do it for me. So like, I don't know how to do any of that stuff."