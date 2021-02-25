Dancehall Singer Shenseea Explains Why She Stopped Trying to "Be the Next Rihanna"

Watch : Shenseea on Being a Woman in the Music Industry: Ones to Watch

Shenseea isn't an artist who's easy to pin down, and that's just the way she likes it.

The 24-year-old Jamaican-born Dancehall singer has already recorded tracks with Christina Aguilera, Sean Paul and Tyga, and she's proud to have developed her own unique sound in the process.

"My music is definitely energetic," she tells E! News in an exclusive interview for our "Ones to Watch" series celebrating Black History Month. "It speaks truth because I normally try to write about what I'm going through or somebody else is going through. Because I like to write music that people can relate to. When they hear it, they feel like I'm talking to them."

Shenseea, whose skills as a lyricist and upbeat demeanor have earned her 3.7 million Instagram followers, signed with Interscope Records in 2019 and says she "definitely" hopes to release her debut album later this year. Although she initially dreamed of following in the footsteps of fellow Caribbean native Rihanna, Shenseea soon found more joy in going about things her own way.