Carly Waddell Shuts Down "Rude" Body Shamers With Message About Self-Love

Carly Waddell wishes she could post a photo to social media without getting feedback about her body.

After returning home from celebrating her brother's wedding in Florida, the 35-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum shared an Instagram pic of herself on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The mom of two captioned the pre-workout shot, "Ok ok vacation over...move body, stop eating Candy..."

Some of her followers replied to the post with critical remarks. One individual wrote, "This is exactly why us normal girls have anxiety. What part of you needs to stop eating candy?"

Another user commented, "Diet no!! Skinny enough." A third person added, "looking very skinny Carly."

This led the former The Bachelor contestant, who confirmed her split from husband Evan Bass in December, to take to her Instagram Story and share some thoughts.

"OK, I'm gonna get on a soapbox for a minute—bear with me," she said. "In no way is stopping candy a diet post. That's super weird, so the people that are saying that, that makes no sense. Candy's not healthy for you, like at all."