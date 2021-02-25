Paramount+ Is Bringing Back Rugrats and More Nickelodeon Classics

Tommy, Chuckie and the rest of the Rugrats gang are escaping from the playpen and crawling back to screens.
Nickelodeon's popular children's animated series Rugrats, which signed off in August 2004 after nine seasons, is finding new life on Paramount+ with a CG-animated reimagining of the same title, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Paramount+ is the name for the rebranded CBS All Access that launches on Thursday, March 4.
The project, set to debut in spring 2021, will again focus on a group of toddlers navigating through the world. This includes Tommy Pickles, his bestie Chuckie Finster, Tommy's bossy cousin Angelica Pickles, and twins Phil and Lil DeVille.
A number of the core voice actors will return, including E.G. Daily (Tommy), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil). Nancy, best known for voicing Bart Simpson, replaced Christine Cavanaugh as Chuckie for the final two seasons of the original run.
"Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience," Nickelodeon Animation President Ramsey Naito said in a statement. "Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can't wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again."
Paramount+ also announced on Feb. 24 that it is developing live-action updates of fellow Nickelodeon favorites Dora the Explorer and The Fairly OddParents, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Nickelodeon shows are having quite a moment of late. In December, it was announced that a revival of the network's live-action series iCarly will premiere on Paramount+ in the near future. Cast members Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), Jerry Trainor (Spencer) and Nathan Kress (Freddie) are set to reprise their roles.