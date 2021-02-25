Chris Hemsworth’s Son Calls Him His "Special Friend" in Adorable Handwritten Note

Chris Hemsworth is a proud pops—and clearly the favorite parent.
On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the Avengers actor shared a heartwarming picture of a note that his 7-year-old son, Tristan, wrote to him.
The image showed a piece lined notebook paper with Tristan's perfectly penciled handwriting, reading, "My special friend is dad, together we go in the pool, together they make me feel happy."
Chris, 37, gushed over the sweet letter on Instagram by showing off "My little boys creative writing." He added a heart emoji and sobbing emoji to his post.
Tristan's teacher seemed just as impressed and gave him a positive response at the bottom of the assignment. It read, "Well done Tristan" in green marker.
Perhaps Tristan was referring to some underwater antics he and his dad got up to in the fall. Back in October, Chris shared a hilarious meditation video to his fitness app Centr that featured his twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, crashing his quiet time in the pool.
The superhero star narrated the underwater affirmation video by saying, "Is it just me or is getting harder and harder to find a place where you can just get away from it all, where you can just be?"
Chris pushed his kids out of the way, toward the surface of the pool, and jokingly said, "Simply push your worries away until it's just you, your thoughts."
He and his family recently got away to visit Lord Howe Island in New Zealand before he started filming Thor: Love and Thunder. The Aussie posted beach picture of himself, his boys and his wife, Elsa Pataky, and wrote, "Great to get away for a few days."
In December, the couple celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary with social media tributes. Chris said at the time that he was "looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more" years together. They also share 8-year-old daughter India Rose.