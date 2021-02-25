Tiger WoodsGolden GlobesKardashiansBridgertonPhotosVideos

10 Ted Lasso Gifts That Will Add Positivity to Your Life

Celebrate the Golden Globe-nominated show with these winning gifts!

In case you didn't already know, Ted Lasso is now a Golden Globe-nominated series! The Apple TV+ show featured some pretty hilarious moments that will certainly go down in TV history. Does anyone else say "Football is life" way too much after watching the show? Whether you're an American football coach trying to coach an English soccer team or simply a fan of the show, you'll definitely appreciate these show-inspired gifts

From Richmond AFC jerseys and Ted Lasso socks to soccer balls and tracksuits, we've rounded up ten gifts that will instantly make your day better!

Be Curious, Not Judgmental Photographic Print

Remember not to judge and spread your positivity on and off the field with this adorable print!

$8
Redbubble

Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Now you can be an unofficial member of AFC Richmond with this jersey

$22
$15
TeePublic

Go Lasso! Socks

Once you put on these socks you'll be unstoppable! Who wouldn't want to rep Ted's can-do attitude on a daily basis.

$17
RedBubble

Western Star Official Match Game American Soccer Ball

We don't know about you, but Ted Lasso inspired us to kick a soccer ball around because football is life! This one matches AFC Richmond's colors, too!

$22
Amazon

Professional Sports Whistle with Lanyard

While you're busy forming your own soccer league based on positive reinforcement, pick up a few whistles for practice.

$7
Amazon

G-Style USA Men's Side Stripe Tracksuit

Embody your inner Ted with this striped tracksuit! You're bound to be the best dressed player on and off the field.

$40-$63
Amazon

Walkers Shortbread Assorted Chocolate Shortbread Cookies

Although we wish Ted Lasso shared his biscuit recipe with us, we can at least indulge in these delicious British shortbread cookies.

$25
Amazon

AFC Richmond Travel Mug

Whether you fancy hot brown water aka tea or a cup of coffee, this mug will allow you to enjoy your favorite beverages in style.

$24
RedBubble

Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Ultra-Soft Micro Fleece Blanket

Cozy up with this fleece blanket while you re-watch the Golden Globe-nominated series.

$46
Amazon

Futbol Is Life Classic T-Shirt

Show your love for the show while you wait for season 2!

$20
RedBubble

