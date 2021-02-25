This Is Us Returns to the Future: Everything We've Learned So Far

Finally, This Is Us went back to the future.
For the last two seasons, the NBC hit has been showing us bits and pieces of one important date about 11 years in the future, when the entire Pearson family has gathered at Kevin's (Justin Hartley) fancy house. Rebecca (Mandy Moore) appears to be on her death bed, and even uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) has come to visit.
Up until the episode "The Ride," season five had been completely devoid of flash forwards, but now we've finally gotten a glimpse into the lives of two more older Pearsons. We had already met older Tess (Iantha Richardson), who is a social worker. This week, we met older Deja (La Trice Harper), who is training to be a doctor. She's also secretly pregnant, and only her sister Annie (Iyana Hailey) knows about it.
We saw Annie pick Deja up from work, and the two women drove to Kevin's house together, where Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Tess met them at the door with hugs.
It wasn't a whole lot of information, but it was still enlightening. It was also particularly sweet after having just watched a flashback to Annie's birth, when Randall spoke about how he couldn't wait for his kids to have their own kids someday.
This is just the latest bit of info we've gotten about what's happening on this particular date in the future, but you can scroll down to find out everything else we've learned so far!
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
