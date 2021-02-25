Tiger WoodsGolden GlobesKardashiansBridgertonPhotosVideos

We All Just Wanna Know If Joshua Jackson Will Be on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The cast and creators of Disney+'s upcoming Mighty Ducks series gathered virtually for a TCA panel to preview the new series and tease a few possible cameos.

By Lauren Piester Feb 25, 2021 1:11 AMTags
TVJoshua JacksonLauren GrahamCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: 2021 Golden Globe TV Nominations - Drama

Obviously, we are thrilled about Disney+'s new Mighty Ducks series starring Lauren Graham

We love the Mighty Ducks, we love Lauren Graham, and so we love anything combining those two things. We also love the fact that Emilio Estevez is set to return as Coach Bombay, and we understand that this show is set many years after D3, which came out in 1996. But that doesn't mean we're not still sitting here wondering where the rest of the Ducks are, like star player Charlie Conway (Joshua Jackson). 

The cast and creative team from the new series gathered for a virtual TV Critics Association panel on Wednesday and did their best to answer that question without actually answering it. 

When asked if there were discussions about bringing back other Mighty Ducks stars aside from Estevez (without mentioning Jackson specifically), executive producer (and original Mighty Ducks screenwriter) Steven Brill said they had not just talked about it, but they had "executed certain aspects of that question." 

He also said that while the show is doing its best to reinvent and tell its own story, it's not ignoring the past. 

"We've always been trying, throughout the whole series, to bring people literally, emotionally and suggestively back into the story," he said. "So it should be fun." 

photos
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Another reporter asked specifically about Jackson, and Brill certainly did not deny the possibility. 

"We've talked to Josh over the years in developing this and he's part of the family and part of the group and him and everyone else, when and where they show up is an open, exciting question," he said. 

The Mighty Ducks movies also starred Margeurite Moreau, Elden Henson, Vincent Larusso, Matt Doherty and more. Kenan Thompson also joined the franchise in 1994's D2

Disney+

In the movies, the Ducks grew to be a powerhouse team with help from coach Gordon Bombay. Now, in the series, they're the biggest team around. Graham plays a mom named Alex whose son gets cut from the Ducks, so she starts her own hockey team. You can watch the trailer below! 

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Says Her Body Looks "Different" After This Change

2
Breaking

Katharine McPhee Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With David Foster

3

Khloe Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Those "Elongated" Photos

The series premieres March 26 on Disney+. 

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Says Her Body Looks "Different" After This Change

2
Breaking

Katharine McPhee Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With David Foster

3

Khloe Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Those "Elongated" Photos

4

Kim Kardashian's New Photo of Son Psalm Proves Time Is Flying

5

Zendaya Corrects Gendered Question About What She Looks for in a Man