Kelsey Grammer Is Reprising His Iconic Role for the Frasier Revival

Watch : Kelsey Grammer Says "Frasier" Reboot Isn't a 'Sure Thing'

Frasier is coming back, baby!

Your eyes aren't playing tricks on you either, so prepare to get lost in the nostalgia. The hit NBC television series, which ended in 2004 in its 11th season, will once again make its debut on the small screen.

E! News can confirm the show is being revived for Paramount+, a new streaming service from ViacomCBS. Moreover, Frasier will be a new original comedy series for the platform.

Best of all? Kelsey Grammer is reprising his role as Dr. Frasier Crane.

"Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world," the 66-year-old actor said in a statement on Feb. 24. "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

Kelsey will executive produce the new series, along with writers Chris Harris of How I Met Your Mother and Joe Cristalli of Life in Pieces.