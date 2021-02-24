Could WandaVision Get a Season 2? Marvel Boss Kevin Feige on the Future of Marvel TV

The future of Marvel TV is a mystery that only Kevin Feige can solve, if and when he wants to.
The Marvel Studios president appeared virtually for the 2021 Winter TV Critics Association press tour on Wednesday to field questions about WandaVision and more, but of course he could only give a few concrete answers—especially when it comes to Wanda specifically.
While he did confirm that Elizabeth Olsen will appear as Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness and that WandaVision will lead into that film directly, he could not confirm or exactly deny whether WandaVision will return for a second season. Here's what he could say:
"I've been at Marvel too long to say a definite no or a definite yes to anything in regards to...another season of WandaVision. But there are shows that we are looking more—how do I put this? Yes, some of the shows that we are about to start filming, we are keeping in mind a structure that would lead into a season two and a season three in a more direct way than, say, a show like WandaVision, which clearly goes into a feature."
So in other words, probably not but also maybe?
For the most part, Feige explained, Marvel is developing its TV shows like it does its movies.
"In other words, when we start with a movie, we hope there's a part two, we hope there's a part three, but we aren't factoring that into part one," he said. "We are trying to make something that hooks people enough and that people enjoy and want to revisit enough that they want to see the story continue, so that is the way we're proceeding on television as well."
This is a new direction for the brand, so this is just the beginning.
"That's part of the fun, exciting, adrenaline-boosting creativity that we're able to do thanks to Disney+, and really figure out new ways of storytelling and new ways of telling our stories," he said. "Perhaps someday we'll chart out five seasons of a show, but really we're focusing on delivering the best seasons we can one at a time so far."
WandaVision also definitely is not alone in terms of TV shows that lead into feature films. Feige said there will be more of those, and the future of all the new Marvel shows will be determined by their story.
"Sometimes it'll go into a season two, sometimes it will go into a feature and then back into a series," he said. "It was announced that Ms. Marvel, after her debut on Disney+, will be going into the second Captain Marvel film. But sometimes—and yet to be announced, but we are thinking of and planning second seasons for some of the upcoming series."
Ms. Marvel is currently filming and is slated for a release later in 2021. Before that, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres March 19 and Loki premieres on June 11. Hawkeye is also currently filming, with She-Hulk and Moon Knight on the way. The animated alt-universe series What If...? is also premiering this summer, so at least if WandaVision ends up only being one season, there's nearly endless more Marvel to look forward to in the coming months.
Scroll down to keep up with all the upcoming premiere dates!