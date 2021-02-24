Queer Eye's Karamo Opens Up on His Dating Life

Watch : Karamo Brown Says He's Smitten at E!'s People's Choice Awards

Karamo is ready to find that special someone.

Last year—following his split from Ian Jordan, his fiancé and partner of 10 years—the Queer Eye host even said he'd be willing to become the Bachelor.

But now? "That will not be happening," Karamo told E! News' Justin Sylvester on Wednesday, Feb. 24's Just the Sip. "For me, being 40 now, dating is such an intimate thing."

"Like, to be very honest with you...I was in a place where I was ready to get married and I'm still in that place," he continued. "I just broke up the man I was with, but I wake up every day and I literally yearn. I'm that guy who wants marriage."

Not only that, but Karamo also wants to give his two sons—Jason "Rachel" Brown and his half-brother Chris, whom Karamo officially adopted in 2011—additional siblings.

"You know, I didn't get the opportunity to have my son when he was a baby; I got him when he was 10," the TV host explained. "I want a little baby, and now I have the financial resources, I have security in my life, I could do it."