Here's What's Coming to Netflix in March 2021

Watch : Michelle Obama Lands Healthy Kids' Show "Waffles + Mochi"

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the U.S., all of us have become professional bingers.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Netflix announced all of the new TV shows, movies and original projects joining the streaming service in March 2021.

The month kicks off with something for the music lovers with the Netflix original documentary, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, which will detail the life, career and untimely 1997 death of Brooklyn rapper Christopher "Biggie Smalls" Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G.

Speaking of originals, Last Chance U: Basketball is finally here. The series will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies basketball team as they make their way to the California state championship.

The college admissions scandal will also be examined in a documentary titled Operation Varsity Blues.

Michelle Obama is bringing her love for health and children to the small screen with, Waffles + Mochi, a children's show encouraging kids on healthy eating habits and spoiler: Adorable puppets will be included.