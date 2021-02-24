Katharine McPhee Gives Birth: Look Back at Her Romance With David Foster

Katharine McPhee is officially a mom!

The Smash actress welcomed her first child with husband David Foster, his team confirmed to E! News on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

"Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy," a rep for the couple told People. "Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."

At this time, the pair is keeping details of their little one to themselves. However, just before the American Idol alum gave birth to her baby boy, she shared a rare glimpse of her pregnancy.

"Now that I am having a boy," she said on the Women on Top podcast, "there are different things I need to worry about to teach him, versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl...I think men have different issues and different things to worry about."

This is the Scorpion star's first baby and David's fifth child. He is the proud dad to Erin Foster, Amy Foster, Sara Foster, Allison Jones Foster and Jordan Foster.