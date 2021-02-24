Dr. Jill Biden Shares Her Advice for Kelly Clarkson After Experiencing Her Own Divorce

Watch : Kelly Clarkson's Divorce: Everything You Need to Know

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is sharing relationship gems with Kelly Clarkson.

During the Wednesday, Feb. 24 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the FLOTUS spoke to the daytime talk show host about the love that comes after a divorce as she also went through a separation of her own before marrying President Joe Biden in 1977.

"My mother always said to me, ‘Things are going to look better tomorrow,'" she began. "'And if you can take one day at a time, and things will get better.' And you know, I look back on it now and I think, ‘You know, if I hadn't gotten divorced, I wouldn't have met Joe. I wouldn't have the beautiful family I have now."

The first lady continued, "So, I really think things happen for the best. And I think Kelly, over time—I don't know how long it's been for you—but I think over time you heal and you're going to be surprised and I can't wait until that day comes for you and you're gonna call me up and you're gonna say, ‘Hey Jill, you were right.'"