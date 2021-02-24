Daniel Kaluuya Reveals He Wasn't Invited to the Get Out Premiere

Watch : Daniel Kaluuya Dishes on "Get Out" Oscar Nomination

Err, maybe it got lost in the mail?

Daniel Kaluuya, who was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Jordan Peele's much-buzzed-about horror movie Get Out, alleged he never got an invite to the film's world premiere.

The Widows star made the claim on The Graham Norton Show, telling the host, "They didn't invite me, bro."

When Norton said there was no way that could be true, Kaluuya explained that he was never asked to attend the movie's screening at the Sundance Film Festival, which was the first time showing the film to audiences. The actor explained, "I was in Atlanta shooting [Black Panther.] I was chilling, I cleared my schedule. I was like, 'I really wanna do it.' And then just didn't get the invite."

He added that he ended up spending what would have been his premiere night alone. "I wasn't invited, so I was just in my bed," he said with a laugh. "Someone texted me, 'It's done really well.'"