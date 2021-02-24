Kim Kardashian's New Photo of Son Psalm Proves Time Is Flying

Watch : Does Kim Kardashian Believe Baby Psalm Is Her Dad Reincarnated?

Where did the time go?!

That's what we're asking ourselves after seeing Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram post: an adorable snapshot of her and Kanye West's youngest son, 21-month-old Psalm West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the heartwarming pic on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Psalm can be seen clad in a matching brown sweatsuit, curiously staring into the camera. "The sweetest boy!" Kim captioned her post. "You can't tell here but he has the most infectious smile! I love you baby Psalm."

Friends and family members such as Malika Haqq and Jonathan Cheban couldn't help but gush over the cute toddler, and many commenters pointed out just how much Psalm has grown in recent months.

As E! readers are surely aware, Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child via surrogate back in May 2019. The sibling to North, Saint and Chicago West will celebrate his second birthday in just a few months.