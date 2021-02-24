Tiger Woods Car Crash: First Responder Details "Traumatic" Accident

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Carlos Gonzalez is sharing new details about the first few moments after Tiger Woods' car crash.

As the department previously shared, the LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision at the border of Rolling Hills Estate and Rancho Palos Verdes in California at 7:12 a.m. on Feb. 23. Gonzalez—the first responder at the scene—said he arrived "within minutes of the 9-1-1 call" and found the car on its side about 40 feet off the roadway.

"I saw his eyes, because it was dark in there," Gonzalez explained to Craig Melvin on NBC News' Today. "My first role as a first responder is to assess the passenger and the occupants of the vehicle. And I want to keep them calm, as well. So I ask him, you know, 'Hey, can you tell me your first name?' He looked at me and said, 'Tiger.' It took me a half second, but I saw his face and I thought, 'Oh, yeah, you're Tiger Woods.'"