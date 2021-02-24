All the Not-so-Small Things That Happened in Travis Barker's Life Before Kourtney Kardashian

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's Handwritten Love Letter to Travis Barker

After years of friendship, all the small things added up to romance for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

There were platonic dinners out and hang-outs with their kids. The Calabasas home Kourt shares with sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, is just down the street from Travis' pad where he hosts son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, when they're not staying with their mom, Shanna Moakler.

And, eventually, there was enough chemistry for Kourtney to pen a love note toasting "to lots of fun adventures," adding, "may we destroy each other completely." Though for now they're in the fun and flirty phase, their bond just recently turning romantic.

"They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent," one source told E! News in late January. "They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It's going well, and they aren't putting pressure on it being super serious at this point."