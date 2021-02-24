Tiger Woods' Team Says He's "Responsive and Recovering" After Surgery

Tiger Woods' team shared an update on his health following his car crash that occurred on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 23.

According to a statement posted to the golfer's Twitter account, Tiger underwent a lengthy procedure on his right leg and ankle, and he is currently awake and recovering.

"We thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages during this tough time," the statement read. "As previously communicated, Tiger was involved in a single-car accident earlier this morning in California. He has undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after being brought to the hospital."

The post quoted Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Chief Medical Officer and Interim CEO Anish Mahajan, who explained that Tiger "suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity."

This included open fractures to his tibia and fibula bones that required the insertion of a rod, injuries to the foot and angle treated with screws and pins, and trauma to his muscle and soft tissue necessitating release of the muscular covering.