Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Plan to Address “Tension” With Royal Family in Oprah Winfrey Tell-All

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Won't Return to Royal Duties

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going to open up about the "tension" within the royal family during their upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A source close to the couple tells E! News exclusively that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be "speaking their truth" during the highly anticipated CBS special on March 7, now that they have permanently stepped down as working members of the British monarchy.

"There is a lot of tension between them and the royal family," the source says. "The interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through. Meghan and Harry are relieved they are away from it all."

According to the insider, their sit-down will be "very candid" because they've "officially been released" from their royal duties. Generally speaking, Meghan and Harry have been more open and honest after they initially stepped down last year and subsequently moved to Santa Barbara, California.