Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Plan to Address “Tension” With Royal Family in Oprah Winfrey Tell-All

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going to open up about the "tension" within the royal family during their upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.
A source close to the couple tells E! News exclusively that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be "speaking their truth" during the highly anticipated CBS special on March 7, now that they have permanently stepped down as working members of the British monarchy.
"There is a lot of tension between them and the royal family," the source says. "The interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through. Meghan and Harry are relieved they are away from it all."
According to the insider, their sit-down will be "very candid" because they've "officially been released" from their royal duties. Generally speaking, Meghan and Harry have been more open and honest after they initially stepped down last year and subsequently moved to Santa Barbara, California.
So, what can fans expect from their first big, joint interview since 2017? The source explains, "They are going to touch on a lot of how mental health came into play and how it affected them."
Another point of interest among fans is the relationship between Harry and Prince William. Rumors continue to spread that the brothers are not on good terms, with a friend of the Sussexes revealing last month that Harry was "heartbroken" over the estrangement from his family.
The insider admits it's "still a very tense situation," adding that "Harry and William are on two different paths." Of course, William is second in line to the throne, while Harry has delved into entertainment pursuits, including deals with Netflix and Spotify.
And just last week, he and Meghan shared that they're expecting another child, following her miscarriage in July 2020.
Naturally, motherhood will be another topic discussed during the 90-minute special with Oprah. A press release announcing the interview stated that Meghan will talk about "stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure."
Once she and Harry unveiled the plan for their historic tell-all, Queen Elizabeth seemingly had a comeback with an announcement of her own. Westminster Abbey posted news that a message from Her Majesty will air during a BBC One special entitled A Celebration for Commonwealth Day, on the same day, March 7, raising eyebrows as to whether she's attempting to overshadow her grandson's interview.