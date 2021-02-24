WandaVision's Revealing Agatha Anthem Is Now Streaming

Watch : Elizabeth Olsen Answers All Your "WandaVision" Questions

Warning: This article features spoilers for episode seven of WandaVision.

Our favorite 2021 TV reveal so far.

We're, of course, talking about the reveal in WandaVision's Feb. 19 episode, where it was confirmed that Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) Westview neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) wasn't a victim of the Marvel superhero's fictional sitcom. Rather, Agnes was actually Agatha Harkness, a witch who has been stirring the pot in the hex.

Alongside the big reveal on the Disney+ show, the episode featured an anthem, titled "Agatha All Along," which explained all of the tricky witch's wrongdoings. For example: "Who's been messing up everything? It's been Agatha all along. Who's been pulling every evil string? It's been Agatha all along."

The track, which was written by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, has already inspired countless memes and reactions on social media. And, as of Wednesday, Feb. 23, the theme song arrived on Spotify and Apple Music.