Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Car Crash, Removed By "Jaws of Life"
Hilary Duff's Romper Collab With Smash + Tess Is Your New Quarantine Uniform

Plus, the mommy-and-me styles are too cute!

Smash + Tess

Hilary Duff has set out to create your perfect quarantine uniform, and we'd say she's succeeded. Her new rompers in collaboration with Smash + Tess are cute enough to wear out of the house, yet remain super comfy. 

"They're flattering for so many different body types...I've worn them when I'm in my best shape, throughout my pregnancies and, of course, post-pregnancy," Hilary says. "This collaboration was a dream come true. I love fashion, but I also love to be comfortable because I'm a busy mom."

The rompers are available in sizes XXS-P to XXXL, and some even come in mommy-and-me styles. Smash + Tess is a slow fashion brand, with 100% of its production in Canada and the U.S. Hilary has been a longtime fan.

So below, shop Hilary's rompers, which she models with her adorable daughter Banks, and be sure to check out the rest of the Smash + Tess site as well! 

The S+T Hilary Romperalls in Desert Clay

These adorable linen-blend romperalls are available in women's, toddler and kids sizes. They have cuffed jogger legs and adjustable button holes.

$140
(adult) Smash + Tess
$68
(toddler) Smash+Tess
$68
(kids) Smash + Tess

The S+T Shorty Lauren Romper in Fawn Shy Stripe

How cute is the tie front of this romper? Its legs are the perfect length that won't ride up. 

$120
Smash + Tess

The S+T Shorty Lauren Romper in Midnight Black

Shop this perfect romper in black as well.

$120
Smash + Tess

The S+T Mini Banks Romper in Midnight Black

This romper for toddlers has tiny shoulder pads—so cute! It's inspired by Hilary's baby girl Banks.

$65
Smash + Tess

