Nicola Coughlan Makes a Very Bridgerton-Inspired Splash at London Fashion Week

Dear reader, get ready to swoon over this lewk!
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan continues to serve up a fashion fantasy for her Instagram followers. Take one look at her feed, and you'll be delighted by her many style statements, including some lavish ensembles from the hit Netflix series.
So, it was no surprise that the 34-year-old actress relished the glitz and glamour offered up at London Fashion Week. For the special occasion, which she enjoyed from the comfort of her home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Nicola got dolled up in an off-white coat by Simone Rocha.
The design was simple but stunning with its pearl and diamond embellishments that lined across the boatneck top and side pockets. The puffed sleeves and large buttons were a perfect touch of drama. Completing her look, the Netflix star even accessorized with drop-earrings that were also adorned with pearls and diamonds.
All in all, it was a fashion moment her Bridgerton character Penelope Featherington would totally yearn for. Or better yet? It's an angelic creation Phoebe Dynevor's character Daphne Bridgerton would wear to one of the town's many balls.
"I'm taking over the @londonfashionweek Instagram account today," Nicola shared on Instagram on Feb. 23, "for the final day of #LFW so come join me."
She later added, "I can't wait to watch all the shows together, and have some fun."
Fans of the Derry Girls actress might know that she's a fan of Simone Rocha, so her Fashion Week commentary was a chef's kiss.
Nicola's stylist, Aimée Croysdill, recently told Grazia that they're both fans of Simone Rocha's designs, which she described as having a "feminine and fun aesthetic."
"The exaggerated shapes and delicate fabrics compliment Nicola so well," Aimée shared. "We also love that Simone is half-Irish. As Nicola is a Galway girl, it felt [like] the perfect fit."
But when the Bridgerton actress isn't making people turn heads with her fashion, she's dropping major secrets about the beloved Netflix series. "Ok I'm just curious," she began her Twitter post over the weekend, "has anyone spotted the massive Easter Egg about Penelope in the very first scene of Bridgerton?"
After many guesses from her fans, she later revealed the mystery: "When I filmed Penelope's first scene I chose a prop, a massive massive feather that looked a lot like... 'The quill.'"
In the last episode of season one, it's discovered that Nicola is—spoiler alert—Lady Whistledown. Her feathery accessory in the first scene was a subtle hint at her secret identity. Luckily, there's going to be a season two! Get all the details here.