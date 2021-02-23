Tiger Woods Was Driving at "Greater Speed Than Normal" Prior to Car Crash

Watch : Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Car Crash

The investigation into what led to Tiger Woods' car crash continues.

On Tuesday, Feb 23, fans learned more about what happened when police and first responders responded to the 45-year-old golfer after a car crash caused serious injuries to both of his legs.

During a police press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tiger was likely traveling at a "relatively greater speed than normal" at a stretch of road with a downhill slope that's known for a "high frequency of accidents." The 2021 Genesis Tiger was driving sustained "several rollovers" before a neighbor ended up calling 911.

Sheriff Alex added that Tiger "was able to communicate and he was conscious" when first responders arrived. According to police, there is currently no evidence of impairment and Tiger was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Weather also was not a factor in the crash.

The update comes after the athlete suffered injuries following a morning car crash in Southern California. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's initial statement, Tiger, the sole occupant, was extricated from the wreck using the jaws of life. Lt. Michael White later clarified to E! News that Tiger was taken out through a window. He also stated Tiger's injuries were non-life threatening and authorities do not believe alcohol was involved.

As the traffic investigation continues, Tiger's agent updated fans on the professional golfer's condition earlier in the day. "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," Mark Steinberg said in a statement to NBC News. "He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."