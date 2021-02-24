All the Ways Netflix's Ginny & Georgia Reminds Us of Gilmore Girls

"We're like the Gilmore Girls, but with bigger boobs."
It's safe to say that Netflix's new comedy-drama Ginny & Georgia is giving us major Gilmore Girls vibes. In fact, as you can see from the quote above, Georgia (Brianne Howey) makes reference to the beloved '00s series in the very first episode.
While Ginny & Georgia is in no way a carbon copy of Amy Sherman-Palladino's mother-daughter comedy, we found ourselves noticing several parallels between the two shows. Like Gilmore Girls, which follows single mom Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) as they navigate life in a small Connecticut town, Ginny & Georgia features the titular characters attempting to have a normal life as they settle down in a picturesque New England town.
There's also local café owner Joe (Raymond Ablack), who is reminiscent of Gilmore Girls' diner owner Luke (Scott Patterson). But instead of Luke pouring Lorelai her third cup of coffee, it's Joe handing Georgia a nice glass (or two) of wine. And like Lorelai, Georgia is no stranger to a love triangle—or square.
Even though Joe and Georgia seem to have a connection, it's the local mayor (Scott Porter) who has caught the single mom's eye. There is also Georgia's motorcycle-riding ex and Ginny's father Zion (Nathan Mitchell), who likes to pop back into the picture here and there. Sound like Christopher Hayden (David Sutcliffe) to anyone else?
Like we said, Ginny & Georgia has big Gilmore Girls energy. However, Lorelai was never in a motorcycle gang nor did she have ex-husbands mysteriously die before arriving in Stars Hollow. So, there are certainly a few noticeable differences.
Netflix's description even teases, "it's not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia's past follows them to threaten her and her family's fresh start."
Still, we invite you to take a closer look at all the parallels between Gilmore Girls and Ginny & Georgia by scrolling through the images below.
Ginny & Georgia is streaming now on Netflix.