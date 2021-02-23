Here’s What Tiger Woods Said About His Back Surgery Recovery 2 Days Before Car Crash

Tiger Woods gave fans a health update just two days before he was hospitalized.

The pro golfer was taken by ambulance to the hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 23, after he was injured in a single-car crash near Rolling Hills Estate and Rancho Palos Verdes in California.

His agent Mark Steinberg told NBC News he experienced multiple leg injuries and is in surgery. Lt. Michael White told E! News the wounds are "non-life threatening," and authorities do not currently believe alcohol was involved in the accident.

Over the weekend, Woods served as the Tournament Host of The Genesis Invitational 2021 at the Riviera Golf Course, where he spoke about how he was feeling following his fifth back surgery in December.

"I'm feeling fine," Woods told sportscaster Jim Nantz on Sunday, Feb. 21. "I'm a little bit stiff."

He said he had one more MRI scheduled to see if his annulus fibrosus had scarred over. "Then I can start doing more activities," the 45-year-old athlete shared. "But still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab, you know, the little things, before I can start gravitating towards something a little more."