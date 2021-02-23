Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn and More Stars Speak Out After Car Crash

Watch : Lindsey Vonn Talks Fame and Ex Tiger Woods

Celebrities are sending support to Tiger Woods after the professional golfer was severely injured in a car accident.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed the athlete was involved in a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision that morning. According to the authorities, Woods was removed from the car by the "jaws of life" and rushed to a local hospital by ambulance.

Woods' agent Mark Steinberg gave an update on the golfer's health, telling NBC News in a statement, "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

A day earlier, Woods participated in a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV, according to Golf Digest. This event was attended by numerous celebrities, including Jada Pinkett Smith, Dwyane Wade and David Spade.