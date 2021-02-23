Inside Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich’s Casual New Romance

There's a pretty little romance blooming in Hollywood.

Just days after Katy Keene actress Lucy Hale, 31, and Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich, 51, were spotted packing on the PDA during an afternoon lunch date, E! News is learning more about the new relationship.

"Lucy and Skeet were set up through mutual friends," a source close to the actress exclusively shared with E! News. "They know a lot of the same people in the acting circle and connected recently. It's very new. They are both really into each other and have been dating for about a month."

While the source is quick to call the relationship "pretty casual," the pair has been seeing each other frequently in recent weeks.

"They spend a lot of time at each other's homes just hanging out and being low key," the insider explained. "Lucy thinks Skeet is very charming and sweet. She likes that he is a dedicated dad." Skeet has two children from his relationship with ex-wife Georgina Cates.