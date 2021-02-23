Mandy Moore Gives Birth, Welcomes Her First Baby With Taylor Goldsmith

Watch : Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Struggles

There's a little moore love in the world today!

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, This Is Us star Mandy Moore announced she and husband Taylor Goldsmith officially welcomed their first child together. The "Ready as I'll Ever Be" singer took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

"Gus is here," the actress confirmed, revealing the little one's nickname. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

The new parents tied the knot in November 2018. In an interview with Glamour that year, she gushed, "He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner. He's going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again."

Back in August 2020, the actress wrote a touching tribute on Instagram to Taylor for his birthday. "I'm not sure what I did in a past life to deserve you but it must have been something big. You are undeniable," she wrote. "You are undeniable. Your inherent light, humility, grace, humor, and compassion are contagious and I feel lucky to get the chance to bask in your goodness with outstretched arms."