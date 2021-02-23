Ellie Goulding Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding has something on her mind: She's pregnant!
In an interview with Vogue, the "Love Me Like You Do" singer revealed she is currently expecting her first child with husband Caspar Jopling. In fact, the mom-to-be is 30 weeks along and found out she is pregnant during a getaway around the time of their wedding anniversary in late August. "It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan," she shared with Vogue. "The thought of getting pregnant didn't seem like it could be a reality." The couple tied the knot with an elaborate, star-studded wedding in August 2019.
Now, as she's unexpectedly expecting her first child amid the coronavirus pandemic, pregnancy has had its highs and lows for the 34-year-old England native. "Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but]—I have curves I've never had before. I'm enjoying it. My husband's enjoying it," she told the magazine. However, as she noted, given the current global circumstances, "it can feel particularly lonely...because it wasn't something I had planned for right now, [and] I knew it was a more solitary journey because of what's going on."
As a result, she's kept the milestone experience out of the spotlight until now while experiencing the challenging side of pregnancy behind the scenes. "The sickness and tiredness was nothing I'd ever experienced before," the star disclosed. "I feel like it's a taboo to talk about pregnancy as being challenging. It's not always serene and like you're not always glowing. I'm not saying that every second of this pregnancy has been miserable. It's not always going to be easy. [But,] I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children."
In just a matter of months, Goulding will be one of those women—embracing motherhood and music all at once. "I'm excited to be a mother—but also I want to make sure that I continue to work," she said. "I can't wait to go back on tour. I've been in the studio most days, [and] I'm excited for the challenge. It will be a totally new experience."