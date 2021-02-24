10 Things You Didn't Know About Kelly Rowland—By Kelly Rowland

KTR Records

1. The one thing I want to do, but am afraid to, is jump out of a plane. It scares me. Just thinking about it now, my stomach probably goes to my ears. It's just insane how you can jump out of a plane. Most of my friends have done it. I'm the only person who hasn't, and now I'm like, "Oh my gosh, what am I gonna look like jumping out of a plane?" I've got two kids now.

2. I used to be able to burp songs, but I don't do that anymore. That was in my 20s. That was fun. I was like, "Oh my gosh, this is so great." But I don't do that anymore. I'm a lady.

3. If I didn't have this career, I would want to be a psychological therapist. I feel like the study of the human mind and human behavior is the coolest thing to me. I'd probably be somewhere, either in school figuring it out or with my own practice, helping out families who can't necessarily afford a therapist and trying to navigate my way through that. Because I feel like if there's one thing this country needs right now, it's some solutions to mental health. And I feel like therapy is a really great part of that. Getting kids or adults to talk all of their stuff out would definitely help.

4. My first kiss, his name was…Allen? That's terrible, I don't even know! His name was Allen, it was outside of my middle school in front of the bus, in front of my best friend at the time who I really wanted to be my first kiss. And I think I tried to make him jealous.

5. My mom used to call me Kelly Welly. I don't know why, I think because it just rhymed. But she would literally have a song where she'd go, "Kelly Welly, Kelly Welly…" I thought it was the sweetest thing.