A Frogger Game Show Is Coming to TV, Thanks to Peacock

Peacock is turning the beloved '80s video game Frogger into a game show, NBCU's streaming service announced on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The reality competition series will feature contestants battling through a supersized obstacle course filled with nostalgia and whimsical physical challenges.
"A fierce and ridiculously fun competition, Frogger will feature twelve outrageous obstacle courses or 'crossings.' These physically demanding challenges will see contestants dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course," read the Peacock announcement from this morning. "Contestants from across the country will test their talent in a competition requiring skill, strength, strategy and problem-solving smarts. Who will have what it takes to be America's finest Frogger and jump away with a massive cash prize?"
Thirteen hour-long episodes of Frogger have been ordered by Peacock. To apply to be a contestant visit www.froggercasting.com.
Frogger first became a worldwide phenomenon when it was introduced by Konami in 1981.
Frogger is produced by Eureka Productions in partnership with Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin will executive produce for Eureka Productions.
