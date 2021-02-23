Meek Mill Apologizes to Vanessa Bryant After Kobe Bryant Name Drop

Watch : Meek Mill Responds to Backlash Over Leaked Kobe Bryant Lyric

Facing heat over a leaked Kobe Bryant lyric, Meek Mill has issued a private apology.

On Feb. 23, the rapper took to his Twitter yet again amid backlash over a Kobe name drop in his unreleased song. While the line first spurred criticism nearly a week ago, the late basketball legend's widow Vanessa Bryant called him out publicly on Monday, Feb. 22.

"I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public," the "Dreams and Nightmares" rapper explained in a Feb. 23 tweet. "Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!"

Although Meek said he wasn't going to respond to the "viral moment," he tweeted earlier that day, "I don't think we on the same signal y'all .. I don't see what y'all see... I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet…I say random s--t all day on social ... it becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that s--t ima beast literally."