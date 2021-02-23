Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Meek Mill for "Disrespectful" Kobe Bryant Lyric

Watch : Meek Mill Responds to Backlash Over Leaked Kobe Bryant Lyric

Vanessa Bryant is speaking out about Meek Mill's controversial Kobe Bryant lyric.

After a leaked Meek song spurred backlash last week over a line about the late NBA superstar's death, Vanessa took to her Instagram Story on Monday, Feb. 22 to condemn the lyric.

"Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful," she wrote. "Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

Less than a half hour after Kobe's 38-year-old widow shared this message, Meek tweeted, "I'm going back savage in this s--t ... f#%k ya feelings!" Shortly after that, he tweeted, "Ion trust people gotta play it raw ......"

Many individuals responded to these tweets by asking the 33-year-old rapper to apologize to Vanessa.

Meek's lyric that leaked on Feb. 17 read, "This bitch I'm f—kin' always tell me that she love but she ain't ever showed me/ Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it by another Kobe."