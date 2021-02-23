Meet Christina Milian and Ne-Yo's New Co-Stars For Starz's Step Up Series

Watch : Naya Rivera's "Glee" Costars Celebrate Her 34th Birthday

Both new and familiar faces.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, E! News exclusively learned the names of those who will be joining Christina Milian and Ne-Yo for Starz's reimagined Step Up TV series. While there are plenty of new faces to meet, a fan favorite has returned to the series in a lead role.

Dancer Rebbi Rosie, who has performed alongside Beyoncé, Pharrell and more, has joined the cast as Angel. Per the character description, Angel "has descended into the world of High Water with an air of mystery and a backpack full of cash. She's running from the place she calls home, the seedy underworld of London's organized crime families. Now, Angel has come to the one place in the world where she can make her dreams a reality, High Water. Battle ready and street wise, Angel is ready to take on High Water and prove that she belongs amongst the best dancers in the world, all while breaking the hearts of these American guys and gals hopelessly entranced by her mix of raw swagger and British charm."