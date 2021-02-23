Meghan McCain Doubles Down on Coronavirus Stance After Facing Criticism on The View

Watch : Meghan McCain Opens Up About Rocky Return to "The View"

Meghan McCain is getting flack after advocating that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be fired.

The View host drew criticism on Feb. 22 when she called for the removal of Fauci, who has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the U.S. since 1984, as she shared her frustrations over not yet being vaccinated.

McCain, 36, called the COVID-19 vaccine rollout process "so nebulous" before criticizing Fauci's leadership during the pandemic, claiming he should be replaced by someone that "does understand science."

"I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, I don't know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine," she told viewers. "I want to get it. If you call me at 3 o'clock in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it. I want to be responsible and obviously wait my turn, but this rollout has been a disaster."

The political commentator continued, "I'm over Dr. Fauci. I think we need to have more people giving more opinions, and I honestly quite frankly think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone else in place that maybe does understand science or can talk to other countries about how we can be more like these places that are doing this successfully."