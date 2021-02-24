Why Married at First Sight's Paige Is "Honored" to Call Chris Her Husband Amid Pregnancy Drama

What happens in Vegas, doesn't always stay in Vegas.
In recent weeks, Married at First Sight fans watched five couples from Atlanta celebrate their new status as husband and wife while honeymooning at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. While some marriages grew to new heights, one faced a shocking twist.
During the vacay, Chris revealed to his wife Paige that he was expecting a child with his ex-fiancée. While trying to process the news, Paige chose to focus on the good qualities in her new husband.
"I think he's very ambitious and goal oriented," she exclusively told E! News during the honeymoon. "I think he has the ability to be a great provider, not just financially, but someone who can be able to lead our household if we foresee a family in the future. I think he has a lot of admirable qualities."
Paige continued, "I think he's very humble for everything he's accomplished in such a short period of time. I've never met someone as well accomplished as [him]. I'm honored to call him my husband because it's encouraging to see a man start from such a lowly place in life and it didn't let it define him."
In tonight's all-new Married at First Sight, the couples will return home where they must adjust to their new reality. According to previews, Chris is determined to make things better for his bride.
"What intrigues me most about my partner during the honeymoon phase and as we embark on the journey of marriage is her personality," he gushed to E! News. "She has an amazing personality and it makes it easy to get along with her because of that. She has a strong level of intelligence…I love being around people who are smarter than me."
Married at First Sight follows five couples who agreed to say "I do" after meeting for the first time at the wedding altar. After being matched with the help of three experts, the couples then allow cameras to follow the ups and downs of married life until Decision Day arrives. At that time, the couples decide if they want to stay married or get divorced.
For many of the couples this season, like Virginia and Erik, the chemistry was immediate. As Erik explained, "Seeing her smile for the first time, for me, that made it so much better."
As for Clara, she was more than excited to meet her husband Ryan, who was much more attractive than a famous ogre. "I was mentally prepared for Shrek so I lucked out a little bit," she joked. Ryan added, "Thank God I'm not Shrek."
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. And check in with your favorite couples from past seasons during Married at First Sight: Couples Cam airing Thursday nights at 8 p.m.