Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Ring in His Birthday With Rare Public Date Night—at In-N-Out

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are celebrating the late night host's birthday—animal style.

On Saturday, Feb. 20, The Daily Show host and Friday Night Lights actress left the comfort of their luxurious Los Angeles home to commemorate Trevor's 37th birthday. And how exactly did they mark the occasion? With In-N-Out, of course.

The low-key pair was spotted at their local In-N-Out drive-thru, where the couple picked up a couple of cheeseburgers. While we're not familiar with Trevor and Minka's usual order, one can only assume they each ordered a double-double cheeseburger animal style, with fries and a chocolate shake.

And for those who don't hail from the west coast, animal style is simply a cheeseburger with caramelized onions and the franchise's secret sauce aka perfection.

Earlier in the day, Minka was photographed leaving a Party City store with a bunch of balloons in hand, presumably for the birthday boy.