Soleil Moon Frye & Cherie Johnson's Emotional Punky Brewster Reunion Will Give You All the Feels

Watch : Soleil Moon Frye & Cherie Johnson's BFF Reunion

Reunited and it feels so good.

Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson are both reprising their roles in Peacock's highly-anticipated series Punky Brewster—a continuation of the beloved 1980s sitcom about a little girl raised by a foster parent—and as you can imagine, they had quite the reunion once they found out they'd be working together again.

After all, it was "love at first sight" when the two actresses met so many years ago, Cherie expresses in the above exclusive E! News clip.

The pair conducted their own one-on-one interview ahead of Punky Brewster's premiere this Thursday, Feb. 25, and fans may or may not shed a tear while watching.

"I loved you from the moment I met you," Soleil tells Cherie while the two were sharing their first impressions of one another. "I remember seeing you, we were auditioning for Punky and we were just like magnets drawn towards each other."

Cherie echoed her co-star's sentiment, describing how the two were instant best friends, playing around on set and having "inappropriate" conversations about boys.