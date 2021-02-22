Daft Punk Announces Their Breakup After 28 Years

It's the end of an era for an unforgettable music duo.

In a new video released on Monday, Feb. 22, French EDM duo Daft Punk revealed they are breaking up after nearly 28 years in the industry.

The eight-minute clip starred the duo—Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo—who would often conceal their identity behind a robot concept. Their latest work was no exception as the pair walked through a windy desert scape.

The video ended with the image of one silver and one gold hand forming the shape of a triangle over the years 1993-2021 as the image of a sun blazed to the strains of their song "Touch."

While a rep for the duo confirmed the split to E! News, no other details were immediately available beside their latest video appropriately titled "Epilogue."

Throughout their career, Daft Punk built a large audience thanks to their variety of hits and projects. In addition to recording the soundtrack album to the 2010 movie Tron: Legacy, the pair delivered huge hits like "One More Time," "Robot Rock" and "Get Lucky."