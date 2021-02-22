Watch the Chilling First Teaser for Netflix's Documentary on the College Admissions Scandal

Thought you knew everything about the college admissions scandal? Well, think again.
On Feb. 22, Netflix released a trailer for its new documentary
"Everything you've heard is true," part of a promotional tweet read. "But you haven't heard everything."
According to the streaming service, the film "goes beyond the celebrity-driven headlines and dives into the methods used by Rick Singer, the man at the center of the shocking 2019 college admissions scandal, to persuade his wealthy clients to cheat an educational system already designed to benefit the privileged."
Netflix claims the documentary features an "innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI's wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients." One of these "real conversations" can be heard in the brief teaser. Although, the parties are not identified.
The film comes from Chris Smith, who directed Fyre and served as an executive producer for Tiger King, and Jon Karmen, who also worked on Fyre. The film is set to debut on Netflix March 17, 2021.
In 2019, Singer pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and obstruction of justice. He has yet to be sentenced.
Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were among the big names charged in the college admissions scandal. In 2019, the Desperate Housewives alum pleaded guilty to one count conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She was sentenced to 14 days in prison and was released later that year. As for Loughlin, she entered a plea in 2020, pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. The Full House actress was sentenced to two months in prison and she was released at the end of the year. Her husband Mossimo Giannulli—who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud—is currently serving his five-month prison sentence.