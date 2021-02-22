Paris Hilton's Fiancé Carter Reum Reveals His Pet Peeve About Living With Her

Carter Reum has experienced the messy side of Paris Hilton.
During the newly engaged couple's first interview together with co-host Hunter March on the star's podcast, This is Paris, which premiered on Feb. 22, the entrepreneur revealed the slight annoyance his new fiancée does.
"The good and the bad of a creative mind like Paris's, her creativity flows out in music and art and all these things," Carter gushed. "And when it comes to keeping the house clean, her creativity also comes out. Often she'll reference, 'Oh it's in the bedroom, under this this, next this, behind this. Everyday is like a treasure hunt."
Paris agreed, "Yeah, I'm not the most organized person in the world. Sorry. I'll learn, sure." However Carter adorably noted, "Yeah I don't think we're gonna to change that. I think we're just gonna have to accept that. If that's the only reason you're not perfect, could be way worse."
So what makes Carter slightly less than perfect? "I think the only thing is you work so much," the Sliving Queen confessed. "This man works hard than anybody I've ever met in my life. I thought I worked hard. He blows anyone, myself and anyone, out of the water."
Carter, who only joined the interview briefly before hopping onto another Zoom call, revealed that he and Paris are planning on having twins within the next five years.
"We want twins," the fashionista confirmed. Paris already has a name picked out if it's a girl—London Marilyn Hilton Reum—though the jury is still out on the boy's name.
Prior to Carter joining the conversation, Paris detailed his super romantic proposal during the star's 40th birthday celebration on Feb. 17.
"He opened the box and it had like a light shown on the ring, and it was sparkling," Paris recalled. "It was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in my life, and I put it on and freaked out, and then he said we have some other people here who wanted to celebrate with us. And then out of the bushes, like all of a sudden, my sister, her husband, my brother and his wife, his mom and his brother all came out."
"It was so nice that he thought to have our families there to be there to celebrate the moment," she complimented, "and they were all spying on us."