Kim Kardashian Shares Epic Old Family Photos on Late Dad Robert's Birthday

What a throwback.
Kim Kardashian is honoring her late father Robert Kardashian on what would have been his 77th birthday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a handful of epic old family photos on Monday, Feb. 22 along with an emotional Instagram tribute.
"Happy Birthday Dad! I celebrate you every single day but today even more," Kim shared this morning. "So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can't believe I remembered it. Please come visit me in a dream soon."
The E! star added, "Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!"
Kim also took to her IG Stories to share a bevy of childhood photos. "Happy birthday daddy! God you would be sooo old lol," she wrote in one video of the famed lawyer playing golf.
In one sweet snapshot, a pre-teen Kim poses with her proud papa. In another, a '90s-era Kim rocks a cool hairdo and a black velvet dress alongside Robert ad Rob Kardashian.
There's also a sweet family photo of Kim, Robert, Rob, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian as well as pics of the kids as teenagers.
Check out Kim's sweet tribute and all the epic family photos below.
