DaBaby Sends JoJo Siwa a Message After "Beatbox Freestyle" Name Drop

DaBaby took to his Twitter to address JoJo Siwa following the confusion surrounding her name in his new song “Beatbox Freestyle.” Keep scrolling to see his heartfelt message.

By Mona Thomas Feb 22, 2021 1:18 PM
MusicCelebritiesJojo Siwa
Looks like DaBaby is clearing up some internet confusion. 

On Sunday, Feb. 22, the North Carolina rapper took to his Twitter to send 17-year-old JoJo Siwa a personal message after name-dropping the teen on his new track, "Beatbox Freestyle."  

"@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you," he wrote. "Don't let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning! [sic]"

For those not caught up Da Baby released the new song on Feb. 19, rapping, "Turn me up, n---a gon' see why/N---a, you a bitch, JoJo Siwa." However, while he considered it fun word play, others were confused about the unexpected shoutout and thought it was an insult.

A Twitter user quipped, "DaBaby dissin JoJo Siwa for absolutely no reason. this one of the craziest crossover episodes we've seen so far."

Many hip hop enthusiasts understood the lyrics as a play on the rapper's real name, Jonathan, and "Siwa" as "see why."  

The "BOP" artist even joked about the word choice with a fan. "Bae I don't ‘Siwa' they so mad at you," they tweeted. The 29-year-old replied, "I don't ‘Siwa' they so mad either bae."

JoJo hasn't responded to the ongoing conversation as of yet, but she's not shy about calling out actual negativity when she needs to.

See the DaBaby's sweet message above. 

